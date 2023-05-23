Hub City issues traffic notice for S 28th Ave. starting Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hattiesburg residents may see delays this week.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, crews will close a portion of the southbound lane of South 28th Avenue, between the south entrance of Laramie Circle and Lincoln Road, between Wednesday and Friday.

This closure is for sewer repair. Work is expected to start Wednesday morning.

A detour will send motorists to Laramie Circle, to Hillendale to Lincoln Road. The northbound lane will remain open.

