Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hub City issues traffic notice for S 28th Ave. starting Wednesday

Crews will close a portion of the southbound lane of South 28th Avenue between the south...
Crews will close a portion of the southbound lane of South 28th Avenue between the south entrance of Laramie Circle and Lincoln Road. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hattiesburg residents may see delays this week.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, crews will close a portion of the southbound lane of South 28th Avenue, between the south entrance of Laramie Circle and Lincoln Road, between Wednesday and Friday.

This closure is for sewer repair. Work is expected to start Wednesday morning.

A detour will send motorists to Laramie Circle, to Hillendale to Lincoln Road. The northbound lane will remain open.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Coroner: Bodies recovered from Chickasawhay River confirmed as missing teens
Officers responded to an incident near the intersection of Edwards Street and Barkley Road...
HPD investigating hit-and-run incident; victim identified
Cold-Link Logistics announced Monday that they would partner with Mississippi-based Whitestone...
Cold-Link Logistics announce $64M investment in Jones County

Latest News

The right southbound lane of Hwy 49 between O’Ferral Street and Arlington Loop will be closed...
Hattiesburg issues construction, traffic notice for Thursday
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in the national “Click It Or...
JCSD to participate in ‘Click It Or Ticket’ enforcement campaign
Lumberton Mother's Day event traffic issues
Mother’s Day festival traffic raises concerns in Lumberton
Lumberton Mother's Day event traffic issues
Lumberton Mother's Day event traffic issues