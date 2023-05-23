Overcrowding in animal shelters becoming problem in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overcrowding in animal shelters is becoming an issue throughout the state. The Hub City Humane Society is one of them.

The shelter has been seeing a high number of animals being surrendered. It has started a two-intake appointment system where animal owners can bring in their pets, get them checked out and sign up to be placed on the waiting list.

Board president Megan Marlowe said the South struggles with this because there aren’t set spay and neuter laws.

“In South Mississippi, in general, in Mississippi, there is a distinct overpopulation issue, every shelter struggles for space,” said Marlowe. “It is definitely something that some changes would be nice to be able to reduce the overpopulation issue. The Northern states don’t have the same issues that we do in the South because they have spay and neuter laws.”

The Humane Society needs your help with donations, such as puppy and adult dog food and kitten and adult cat food.

