Liverpool Legends coming to Hattiesburg Saenger Theater Aug. 5

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you a Beatles fan?

Liverpool Legends: Beatles Experience is Coming to Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Saturday, Aug. 5. Showtime starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $85, plus fees, and go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. More information can be accessed HERE.

Liverpool Legends is made up of four musicians/actors put together by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison, to honor her brother’s legacy.

The group has toured the world, with sold-out performances in the U.S., Europe, Mexico, Canada, Israel, Ukraine and South America. They’ve also recorded at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London and received a Grammy nomination for their work on “Fab Fan Memories – A Beatles Bond.”

Liverpool Legends have headlined their own show in Branson, Mo., since 2005. They have been awarded Best Band, Best Show, Best Tribute Show and received the Visitor’s Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year.

With note-perfect vocals and precise attention to every musical detail along with costume changes, vintage instruments and new state-of-the-art multi-media, The Hattiesburg Convention Commission said Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are seeing the real Beatles.

