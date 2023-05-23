Win Stuff
Kemp Alderman awarded 2023 Ferriss Trophy presented by MBCI, Pearl River Resort

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
News Release from the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Catcher/Outfielder Kemp Aldermen of the University of Mississippi has won the 2023 Ferriss Trophy.

The award, sponsored by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Pearl River Resort, is given annually to the Most Outstanding College Baseball Player in Mississippi. Alderman was presented the award Monday at a luncheon held at the Pearl River Resort.

A junior out of Newton County Academy, Alderman led his team in several offensive categories.

Alderman becomes the 19th Mississippi college player to receive the award named for former Major League star and Delta State coach, Dave “Boo” Ferriss. He joins current major league players like Drew Pomeranz, Chris Stratton, Hunter Renfroe, Brent Rooker and Nick Sandlin as Ferriss Trophy winners.

The finalists and winners of this prestigious award are selected by a panel of coaches and professional scouts. Other finalists for the honor were Tanner Hall of Southern Miss, Ty Hill of Jackson State, Hunter Hines of Mississippi State and Slade Wilks of Southern Miss.

The Ferriss Trophy is a part of the Outstanding Player Awards Series which also recognizes the top college athlete in football with the C Spire Conerly Trophy and the top college men’s and women’s basketball players with the Howell and Gillom Trophies presented by MBCI and Pearl River Resort.

