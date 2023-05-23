Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg Police Department remembers fallen officer 50 years after deadly shooting

-
-(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been 50 years since Sgt. David Hue Anthony Sr. was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to an alarm call in 1973.

On Tuesday, members of the Hattiesburg Police Department gathered with his family at the David H. Anthony, Sr. Fitness-Leisure Park, named in honor of him.

Attendees share stories about Anthony to remember who he was as an officer, father and husband.

For more informaiton on fallen officers in the Pine Belt, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Coroner: Bodies recovered from Chickasawhay River confirmed as missing teens
Officers responded to an incident near the intersection of Edwards Street and Barkley Road...
HPD investigating hit-and-run incident; victim identified
Cold-Link Logistics announced Monday that they would partner with Mississippi-based Whitestone...
Cold-Link Logistics announce $64M investment in Jones County

Latest News

Liverpool Legends: Beatles Experience is Coming to Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater...
Liverpool Legends coming to Hattiesburg Saenger Theater Aug. 5
Tickets to the Hattiesburg Zoo’s annual Tacos & Tequila party are now on sale!
Tacos & Tequila ticket sales open for popular Hattiesburg Zoo event
Overcrowding in animal shelters becoming problem in Pine Belt
Overcrowding in animal shelters becoming problem in Pine Belt
Fieldhouse for the Homeless loses everything in warehouse fire
Fieldhouse for the Homeless loses everything in warehouse fire