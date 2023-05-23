Hattiesburg Police Department remembers fallen officer 50 years after deadly shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been 50 years since Sgt. David Hue Anthony Sr. was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to an alarm call in 1973.
On Tuesday, members of the Hattiesburg Police Department gathered with his family at the David H. Anthony, Sr. Fitness-Leisure Park, named in honor of him.
Attendees share stories about Anthony to remember who he was as an officer, father and husband.
