Fieldhouse for the Homeless loses everything in warehouse fire

Friday, May 19, is a day that those at the Fieldhouse for the Homeless in Hattiesburg will never forget.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday, May 19, is a day that those at the Fieldhouse for the Homeless in Hattiesburg will never forget after a fire destroyed a warehouse at the facility.

“It’s a struggle already and then you’re dealing with the fact of what you do got is gone,” said resident Jimmy Howard.

The fire destroyed the clothes and furniture that were being saved to help 10 families transition into apartments.

“They were devastated, would be the word,” said Director Cynthia Young. “Just not knowing what was going to happen. We didn’t know if we would be able to keep the power if they would be back on the streets, the not knowing.”

Now, the shelter is accepting donations. They are in need of mattresses, comforters, sheets, towels, used TVs and anything else that you would need to get started in a home.

Despite losing everything, resident Jonathan Coon said he is grateful for where he is at.

“Because if it wasn’t for them, a lot of these people would be on the streets doing drugs and everything else,” said Coon. “Instead, they’re getting help here to be able to get a house and get our own stuff and not have to be homeless in bad situations.”

The shelter is taking all donations at their Hattiesburg office and has a GoFundMe account for monetary donations.

