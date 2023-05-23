Win Stuff
46 Marion Co. seniors awarded scholarships through Mackenzie Scott Foundation, PRCC

District Superintendent Carl Michael Day announced the update about the scholarship opportunity for graduating seniors Tuesday morning.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County School District held a news conference Tuesday morning to announce the number of recipients for a new scholarship opportunity for graduating seniors.

District Superintendent Carl Michael Day announced that 46 students were awarded the first set of scholarships created through the Marion County School District Education Foundation Fund.

The students who were awarded the scholarships were told during Marion County High School’s graduation ceremony.

In November of 2022, Day announced the creation of the foundation fund after MCSD received a grant from the Mackenzie Scott Foundation.

Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation

During that announcement, Day said the foundation will help send about 50 to 100 seniors to attend any PRCC campus on free scholarships each year.

