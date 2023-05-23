Win Stuff
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Columbia; MBI investigating

MBI is currently evaluating the incident and is gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Columbia after an officer-involved shooting turned fatal when Marion County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a warrant.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting that took place around 4:30 p.m. near Highway 35.

MBI said deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a warrant when a person pointed a weapon toward the deputies. The person was fatally injured.

No deputies were injured in this incident.

MBI is currently evaluating the incident and is gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

-
-(WDAM)

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

