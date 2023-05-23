1 arrested after passengers thrown from truck bed in Covington Co. crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured and one arrested after an alleged drunk driver ran off the road in Covington County on Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported 31-year-old Kristopher Paul Dixon, of Magee, was driving a 2011 GMC truck east on State Route 590 around 3 p.m. on May 21 when he ran off the road into a ditch.

Two passengers, Jarrett Starling and Bethany Drennan, were injured in the incident when they were thrown from the truck bed. Their injuries were non-life threatening, and a third passenger riding inside the truck’s cab reported no injuries.

Troopers arrested Dixon and charged him with driving under the influence before booking him into the Covington County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

