Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

1 arrested after passengers thrown from truck bed in Covington Co. crash

Two passengers, Jarrett Starling and Bethany Drennan, were injured in the incident when they...
Two passengers, Jarrett Starling and Bethany Drennan, were injured in the incident when they were thrown from the truck bed.(Arizona's Family)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured and one arrested after an alleged drunk driver ran off the road in Covington County on Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported 31-year-old Kristopher Paul Dixon, of Magee, was driving a 2011 GMC truck east on State Route 590 around 3 p.m. on May 21 when he ran off the road into a ditch.

Two passengers, Jarrett Starling and Bethany Drennan, were injured in the incident when they were thrown from the truck bed. Their injuries were non-life threatening, and a third passenger riding inside the truck’s cab reported no injuries.

Troopers arrested Dixon and charged him with driving under the influence before booking him into the Covington County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Officers responded to an incident near the intersection of Edwards Street and Barkley Road...
HPD investigating hit-and-run incident; victim identified
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Cold-Link Logistics announced Monday that they would partner with Mississippi-based Whitestone...
Cold-Link Logistics announce $64M investment in Jones County
David Breland, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Forrest Co. circuit clerk candidate charged with murder following April hit-and-run

Latest News

6pm Headlines 5/22
10pm Headlines 5/22
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
Overcrowding in animal shelters becoming problem in Pine Belt
Overcrowding in animal shelters becoming problem in Pine Belt