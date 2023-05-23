Win Stuff
Expect very few, but at least a couple of showers this afternoon as rain chances creep back up.
05/23 Ryan’s “Few Showers” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re still in a much more “Spring-like” period than recent weeks, but today will see slightly higher afternoon rain chances. We’re not returning to “summer” just yet, but those days aren’t far away...like as early as next week! For today though, things will actually cool a little bit. Expect a few-degrees-cooler-than-yesterday high of 84 this afternoon, with a few hours in the afternoon where a few showers could drift our way. Things are still largely stable in South MS, but broad low pressure to the east of us will generate a few showers/storms in Alabama, which could drift our direction in the prevailing winds. That means we have a low chance of seeing some afternoon activity between the hours of 3 and 7 PM, and generally from the northwestern end of the area. They’ll drift lazily to the southwest as they break down, and little more than a moderate shower or rumble of thunder is expected. There is also no risk of severe weather from the SPC.

Rain chances fall even further to “basically impossible” in the days ahead, leading to sunny and gradually warming conditions for the rest of the week. Temperatures will still remain within a degree or two of average (87) after tomorrow’s cooler high of 81, but by the middle of next week we’re looking at rising humidity and highs climbing into the low 90s, meaning heat indices in the neighborhood of 100 degrees are likely for the back half of next week.

