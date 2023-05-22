William Carey preparing for ACT camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Registration is now underway for William Carey University’s annual ACT camp.

The university is preparing to welcome 50 sophomores and juniors for a four-day camp this summer for lessons in each ACT content category.

This is William Carey’s ninth ACT camp, and in that time, the university has helped more than 500 students from 81 schools across the state.

The dean of the School of Education is excited for the hands-on opportunity to set students up for future success.

“We all know that the higher the ACT score, the more opportunities for scholarships,” said Dr. Teresa Poole. “And the more opportunity to attend the school that you really want to attend after high school.

“So, we want to make sure those students have that opportunity. We’re actually focusing on sophomores and juniors, and they would have had to have taken the test at least one time. We’re trying to boost those scores for them and their parents.”

The deadline for registration is June 9.

https://www.wmcarey.edu/news/2023-05-15/william-carey-university-offers-2023-act-camp

