Warm on Tuesday, but cooler weather will move in on Wednesday

Skies will be partly cloudy this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. A pop-up shower or two can’t be ruled out. Highs will top out into the mid 80s.

A back door front will move in from the east on Wednesday. That will bring us cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Highs on Wednesday will top out into the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny with low humidity.

This weekend will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. No rain is expected, but the humidity will begin to return to the area.

As of now, your Memorial Day is looking dry and hot with highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

