Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Warm on Tuesday, but cooler weather will move in on Wednesday

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/22
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will be partly cloudy this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. A pop-up shower or two can’t be ruled out. Highs will top out into the mid 80s.

A back door front will move in from the east on Wednesday. That will bring us cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Highs on Wednesday will top out into the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny with low humidity.

This weekend will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. No rain is expected, but the humidity will begin to return to the area.

As of now, your Memorial Day is looking dry and hot with highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Officers responded to an incident near the intersection of Edwards Street and Barkley Road...
HPD investigating hit-and-run incident; victim identified
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
A Dodge Durango suffered major damage after rolling over late Friday night off Mississippi 15...
Mashed up, bashed up, crashed vehicle found abandoned off Mississippi 15
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating a stolen Corvette...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asking for public’s help in locating a stolen Corvette

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/22
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/22
05/22 Ryan’s “Spring Returns” Monday Morning Forecast
05/22 Ryan’s “Spring Returns” Monday Morning Forecast
05/22 Ryan’s “Spring Returns” Monday Morning Forecast
05/22 Ryan’s “Spring Returns” Monday Morning Forecast
Hannah
This week will start off rainy, but sunshine comes into the forecast later in the week