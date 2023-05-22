This week will start off rainy, but sunshine comes into the forecast later in the week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 60s. No rain is expected as we go throughout the night. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid 80′s across the Pine Belt. We will see cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. There is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon hours.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the mid-80′s across the area. Skies will mostly be partly cloudy and there is a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms are possible as we go throughout the day.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 30% chance for showers in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the low 60′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80′s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is a 10% chance for rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the low 60′s across the Pine Belt.

