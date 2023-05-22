Swan Lake performed at Saenger Theater

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Mississippi Ballet Theatre was in town this weekend performing “Swan Lake.”

The performance highlights dancers from Mississippi but also brings talent from all over the world to be guest dancers.

Three of the principal dancers said working with this ballet has brought motivation and encouragement by seeing how disciplined the younger dancers are.

“When you come here, it was like shock,” said Yuval Cohen, who starred as the Prince Stiegfrid. “It was like, ‘Wow. Everyone knows all exactly what they’re already doing. It’s amazing to see just how everyone are just so organized and you can feel, like, I mean, a perfect place.

“I can really show myself here and it really gave me motivation here.”

Arkadiy Orohovsky, who plays Von Rothbart and co-owns the South Mississippi Ballet Theatre said “our kids getting better all the time and they are really getting experience to do what is professional production.”

That’s the key, said Cohen, learning the ropes and what it means to be a professional dancer.

“This whole week was magical to meet new people, to see how professional they are in the way they work and the dedication of the kids from the youngest to oldest,” he said. “It’s so beautiful to see that.”

Yuka Isedal, who also is a principal dancer starring as Odette and Odile, said he was impressed by the dedication of the students.

“Students are so motivated and very well-educated, so that was very good for us, a good experience for us,”

The South Mississippi Ballet Theatre will return in December to perform “The Nutcracker.”

