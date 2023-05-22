Win Stuff
Suspect wanted after 2 injured in Mount Olive party shooting

Deputies responded to an incident at a senior party early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, at a community center in Mount Olive.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted for a shooting incident that left two people injured in Mount Olive on Sunday.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, a warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Javion Carney of Collins. He is wanted for aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Perkins said deputies responded to an incident at a senior party early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, at a community center.

Two people were injured. Perkins said one person is in the hospital in critical condition and the other person has been released.

On Monday, investigators located potential witnesses who gave the name of the suspected shooter.

Perkins said Carney has been listed on the National Crime Information Center. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact the CCSO at (601)-765-8281 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

