Single-vehicle accident creates traffic crawl on Mississippi 590 in Jones County

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Department

JONES COIUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon pared Mississippi 590 down to one lane for about 45 minutes.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, Southwest Jones, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle wreck west of Ellisville on Mississippi 590 near the Leaf River Bridge.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a Chevrolet 2500 HD that had run off the road and down a short embankment.

Two individuals sustained minor injuries.

According to witnesses, the Chevrolet was hauling a canoe, two people and various other items in the bed of the truck.

Witnesses said the canoe fell off the truck, which subsequently swerved off the road.

One of the individuals in the bed of the truck was ejected.

No other injuries were reported.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, also responded, with one individual being detained by troopers.

Mississippi 590 was left with only one lane open for about 45 minutes while patients were treated by Emserv and the truck was removed.

No one involved in the incident was transported by Emserv.

The Jones County Fire Council would like to take this time to remind citizens that it is never safe to ride in the bed of a truck.

