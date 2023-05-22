Win Stuff
Runnelstown Utility District announces planned water outage, boil water notice

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Runnelstown Utility District issued a boil water notice for customers located in Perry County on Tuesday

A spokesperson for the water system said the notice is a precautionary action due to a planned outage.

The notice will affect those living on Shep Sanford Road to Highway 20, Highway 29 North and Pumping Station Road North.

Customers will need to boil their water during this time.

