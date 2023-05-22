Organizer brings out community in honor of Mental Health Awareness month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vernon Dahmer Park was full of life Sunday as hundreds attended the second annual Mental Health Awareness Pop-up Shop.

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and community members across the Pine Belt gathered to support those struggling with their mental state.

The event was open to all ages, but one local teacher said that her involvement is specifically centered around the youth.

“Right now, our children are struggling,” said Priscella Husband. “They’re struggling mentally. They’re struggling physically. And they are struggling to be able to go from home to school.

“If there is a class at the elementary school, middle school or high school that they are struggling with and need help with, that’s where we come in.”

Organizers say that there already are plans for another pop-up event in the fall.

