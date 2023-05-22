Win Stuff
Olympian long jumper Ralph Boston laid to rest

Olympian long jumper Ralph Boston laid to rest. He was 83.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL,, Miss. (WDAM) - An Olympian and Laurel resident was laid to rest Saturday.

People from across the Pine Belt gathered at Oak Park Auditorium in Laurel to celebrate and honor the life of Ralph Boston.

He became a track and field icon, winning three Olympic medals and becoming the first to break 27 feet in the long jump.

