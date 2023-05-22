Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mashed up, bashed up, crashed vehicle found abandoned off Mississippi 15

A Dodge Durango suffered major damage after rolling over late Friday night off Mississippi 15...
A Dodge Durango suffered major damage after rolling over late Friday night off Mississippi 15 in Ovett.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A badly-damaged Dodge Durango was found facing the wrong way on the edge of Mississippi 15 in the Ovett community late Friday night.

First responders from Ovett, Johnson and Union volunteer fire departments responded to call about a single-vehicle rollover near 3787 Mississippi 15 south in Ovett.

On arrival, firefighters found a Dodge Durango facing the wrong way, just off the northbound side of Mississippi 15.

The occupant already had left the scene by the time firefighters arrived.

The 911 caller who notified emergency services reported the vehicle had driven erratically prior to discovering the vehicle on the side of the road.

The Durango sustained major damage.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating a stolen Corvette...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asking for public’s help in locating a stolen Corvette
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Body of missing swimmer found in Pearl River
University of Southern Mississippi third baseman Danny Lynch became Saturday the 1st Golden...
USM’s Lynch swats 2 grand slams Saturday in same game
A ribbon is cut Friday to open the expansion of The Lucky Rabbit in downtown Hattiesburg.
Lucky Rabbit celebrates expansion into second downtown landmark building

Latest News

Laurel Olympian Ralph Boston laid to rest Saturday
Olympian long jumper Ralph Boston laid to rest
Laurel Olympian Ralph Boston laid to rest Saturday
Olympian long jumper Ralph Boston laid to rest. He was 83.
USM announces Sunday that pitching coach Christian Ostrander will take over as the Golden...
USM announces Christian Ostrander as head baseball coach
South Central Regional Medical Center reached out Saturday to promote wellness
‘Be Well’ event held in Laurel