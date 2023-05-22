Mashed up, bashed up, crashed vehicle found abandoned off Mississippi 15

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A badly-damaged Dodge Durango was found facing the wrong way on the edge of Mississippi 15 in the Ovett community late Friday night.

First responders from Ovett, Johnson and Union volunteer fire departments responded to call about a single-vehicle rollover near 3787 Mississippi 15 south in Ovett.

On arrival, firefighters found a Dodge Durango facing the wrong way, just off the northbound side of Mississippi 15.

The occupant already had left the scene by the time firefighters arrived.

The 911 caller who notified emergency services reported the vehicle had driven erratically prior to discovering the vehicle on the side of the road.

The Durango sustained major damage.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

