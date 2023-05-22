Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
A Dodge Durango suffered major damage after rolling over late Friday night off Mississippi 15...
Mashed up, bashed up, crashed vehicle found abandoned off Mississippi 15
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating a stolen Corvette...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asking for public’s help in locating a stolen Corvette
USM announces Sunday that pitching coach Christian Ostrander will take over as the Golden...
USM names Christian Ostrander as head baseball coach
A pickup lost the canoe it was hauling, as well the two people riding in the back of the truck...
Single-vehicle accident creates traffic crawl on Mississippi 590 in Jones County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
TikTok files lawsuit to overturn Montana’s 1st-in-nation ban on video sharing app
FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict comments to pending defamation case
David Breland, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Forrest Co. circuit clerk candidate charged with murder following April hit-and-run
This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
New nasal spray to reverse fentanyl and other opioid overdoses gets FDA approval