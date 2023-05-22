Win Stuff
HPD investigating hit-and-run incident; victim identified

Officers responded to an incident near the intersection of Edwards Street and Barkley Road...
Officers responded to an incident near the intersection of Edwards Street and Barkley Road Thursday around 8 p.m.(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to HPD, officers responded to an incident near the intersection of Edwards Street and Barkley Road around 8 p.m.

HPD said a man was found dead at the scene. It was learned that he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the victim was identified as 63-year-old William Theotis Chambliss of Hattiesburg. The next of kin has been notified.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

