Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest Co. circuit clerk candidate charged with murder following April hit-and-run

David Breland, 27, of Hattiesburg.
David Breland, 27, of Hattiesburg.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A candidate running for Forrest Co. circuit clerk has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to an incident that happened last month.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the victim, 30-year-old Tyra Canady, died at Forrest General Hospital on Thursday around 12:02 p.m. The next of kin have been notified.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 27-year-old David Breland of Hattiesburg on Friday, May 5.

Breland was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or disfigurement and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. He was given a $100,000 bond.

The Forrest County inmate roster now shows Breland has been charged with first-degree murder. He was also given a $100,000 bond on this charge.

Breland is still listed as a candidate for circuit clerk at this time, according to the circuit clerk’s office.

HPD responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by an unknown vehicle near the South 17 Avenue/Camp Street intersection on April 29 around 6:45 a.m. An investigation discovered the accident actually had taken place on April 28 at about 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries on the side of the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital by AAA Ambulance Service.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
A Dodge Durango suffered major damage after rolling over late Friday night off Mississippi 15...
Mashed up, bashed up, crashed vehicle found abandoned off Mississippi 15
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating a stolen Corvette...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asking for public’s help in locating a stolen Corvette
USM announces Sunday that pitching coach Christian Ostrander will take over as the Golden...
USM names Christian Ostrander as head baseball coach
A pickup lost the canoe it was hauling, as well the two people riding in the back of the truck...
Single-vehicle accident creates traffic crawl on Mississippi 590 in Jones County

Latest News

Customers will need to boil their water during this time.
Runnelstown Utility District announces planned water outage, boil water notice
Officers responded to an incident near the intersection of Edwards Street and Barkley Road...
HPD investigating hit-and-run incident; victim identified
2 teens missing on Chickasawhay River in Greene County
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi