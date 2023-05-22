Forrest Co. circuit clerk candidate charged with murder following April hit-and-run

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A candidate running for Forrest Co. circuit clerk has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to an incident that happened last month.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the victim, 30-year-old Tyra Canady, died at Forrest General Hospital on Thursday around 12:02 p.m. The next of kin have been notified.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 27-year-old David Breland of Hattiesburg on Friday, May 5.

Breland was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or disfigurement and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. He was given a $100,000 bond.

The Forrest County inmate roster now shows Breland has been charged with first-degree murder. He was also given a $100,000 bond on this charge.

Breland is still listed as a candidate for circuit clerk at this time, according to the circuit clerk’s office.

HPD responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by an unknown vehicle near the South 17 Avenue/Camp Street intersection on April 29 around 6:45 a.m. An investigation discovered the accident actually had taken place on April 28 at about 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries on the side of the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital by AAA Ambulance Service.

