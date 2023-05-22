Farm to Table: Grilled pineapple burger

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

One pound of ground beef

One tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Eight pineapple rings

One large red onion, sliced into rings

Four slices of Swiss cheese

Four pieces of romaine lettuce

Eight slices of cooked bacon

Directions

Heat the grill or pan to medium-high. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef and Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper. Form the ground beef into four patties.

Grill the patties, pineapple and red onion until charred, three minutes per side. Top burger patties with Swiss cheese and cover the grill to let melt for one minute.

Top the bottom pineapple buns with lettuce, burger patties, bacon and grilled onions, then top with the pineapple bun.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.