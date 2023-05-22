Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Farm to Table: Grilled pineapple burger

Farm to Table: Grilled pineapple burger
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

  • One pound of ground beef
  • One tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Eight pineapple rings
  • One large red onion, sliced into rings
  • Four slices of Swiss cheese
  • Four pieces of romaine lettuce
  • Eight slices of cooked bacon

Directions

Heat the grill or pan to medium-high. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef and Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper. Form the ground beef into four patties.

Grill the patties, pineapple and red onion until charred, three minutes per side. Top burger patties with Swiss cheese and cover the grill to let melt for one minute.

Top the bottom pineapple buns with lettuce, burger patties, bacon and grilled onions, then top with the pineapple bun.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating a stolen Corvette...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asking for public’s help in locating a stolen Corvette
A Dodge Durango suffered major damage after rolling over late Friday night off Mississippi 15...
Mashed up, bashed up, crashed vehicle found abandoned off Mississippi 15
USM announces Sunday that pitching coach Christian Ostrander will take over as the Golden...
USM names Christian Ostrander as head baseball coach
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Teen driving stolen car hits vehicle, injuring pregnant woman and 3 children

Latest News

.
Farm to Table: Grilled pineapple burger
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Farm to Table: Lemon garlic shrimp
Farm to Table: Lemon garlic shrimp
.
Farm to Table: Lemon garlic shrimp