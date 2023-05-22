Farm to Table: Grilled pineapple burger
Ingredients
- One pound of ground beef
- One tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Eight pineapple rings
- One large red onion, sliced into rings
- Four slices of Swiss cheese
- Four pieces of romaine lettuce
- Eight slices of cooked bacon
Directions
Heat the grill or pan to medium-high. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef and Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper. Form the ground beef into four patties.
Grill the patties, pineapple and red onion until charred, three minutes per side. Top burger patties with Swiss cheese and cover the grill to let melt for one minute.
Top the bottom pineapple buns with lettuce, burger patties, bacon and grilled onions, then top with the pineapple bun.
