Cold-Link Logistics announce $64M investment in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new cold storage warehouse and transportation hub in Jones County stands to bring in a $64 million corporate investment with 84 new jobs.

Cold-Link Logistics announced Monday that they would partner with Mississippi-based Whitestone Transportation of Moselle to build the 200,000-square-foot facility on a 65-acre site near Ellisville. The Mississippi Development Authority, the city of Ellisville and Jones County will also assist with the project.

“Our office has focused on aggressive site development in the last few years,” said Ross Tucker, president of the Economic Development Authority of Jones County. “Having a shovel-ready site was our biggest advantage in closing this deal with Cold-Link Logistics and Whitestone Transportation. These companies practice efficiency and excellence in all areas. I am excited to continue to work with them and follow the success of this project.”

Cold-Link Logistics President and Founder Michael Mandich echoed Tucker’s excitement and said coming to Jones County is an excellent opportunity for the company to grow.

“We are very excited to bring a first-class cold storage facility to the great state of Mississippi,” said Mandich. “We recognized a great opportunity to support several current and new customers throughout the state and southeast.

“We consistently heard from the area’s producers that they needed a facility to help support their growth, and we were thrilled with the opportunity to serve the community. Partnering with Whitestone Transportation is such a blessing, and we envision this further supporting the area’s producers. This facility will provide a link for our customers to save money and reach their customers in a more efficient manner.”

Monday’s announcement said site work should begin later this year, and officials are planning a groundbreaking for mid-June.

