Braydon Strong! Collins baseball tournament raising funds for 8-year-old’s surgery

Braydon’s baseball coach, Joshua Rambo, came up with teh idea for a benefit tournament.suggested that we do the surgery to kind of help prevent them as much because he’s been having four to five a week and the main reason is he’s having them in his sleep. That’s the scary part.”

Braydon Cooley us undergoing his second brain surgery Tuesday in Jackson

“Braydon strong is super strong,” Cooley said.

Cooley was born premature and was diagnosed with epilepsy and development delay.

His mother, Konteyanna Pearson, said she hopes the second surgery will help lessen the seizures.

“Braydon has seizures, and he’s actually started back having them” Pearson said. “So, the doctors, they suggested that we do the surgery to kind of help prevent them as much because he’s been having four to five a week and the main reason is he’s having them in his sleep. That’s the scary part.”

Cooley loves baseball, and this weekend the baseball community showed out to raise money for his surgery.

Cooley’s baseball coach, Joshua Rambo, came up with the idea for a benefit tournament.

“This year, it’s been a struggle for us,” Rambo said. “It’s been tough. I just want to thank everyone that came out to support him and help this family.”

Cooley’s brothers, Blaze Pearson and Braxton Pearson, said they know he will be OK with the upcoming surgery.

“I know for a fact that he’s going to be Braydon strong,” Blaze Pearson said.

Braxton Pearson agreed.

“Braydon’s strong,” he said.

Despite his health struggles, those who know him said Cooley always stays positive.

“Braydon is a very strong one,” Konteyanna Pearson said “Even if he’s sick you would not know if he’s sick or not because he’s always going to keep a smile on his face.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.