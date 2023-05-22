Win Stuff
05/22 Ryan’s “Spring Returns” Monday Morning Forecast

Still going to be hot and at least a little humid, but looking much better than the last few weeks.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

The improvements we saw move in over the weekend will stick around for a while as we say goodbye to the “summertime” pattern we’ve enjoyed for the last few weeks. That doesn’t mean it won’t be hot, today’s high will climb to 87 degrees, but that’s now the average for this time of year. The humidity is slightly higher than average, but won’t rise noticeably over the next week or so. The temperature will climb slowly up the thermometer as we head through the week, reaching the low 90s as we head into next week. Local and upper level features will still limit afternoon shower development despite this warm-up, but by the time we head into the middle of next week we’ll start seeing those chances inching back up to the ~20% range.

Expect today to be on the cloudier side of the week with about a 50/50 mix through the heat of the afternoon, with a “not impossible” 10% chance of a sprinkle from 3-6 PM. Tuesday has the highest rain chances of the week at 20%.

