Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

FILE - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants...
FILE - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants that were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Two infants were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio, WOIO reports.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia with the Cleveland Police Department says police found the infants Saturday around 7:20 p.m. in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio.

“The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigates all cases of child fatalities,” Ciaccia said.

Police did not say if the babies appeared to have suffered any injuries prior to their deaths.

Their deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating a stolen Corvette...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asking for public’s help in locating a stolen Corvette
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Body of missing swimmer found in Pearl River
A ribbon is cut Friday to open the expansion of The Lucky Rabbit in downtown Hattiesburg.
Lucky Rabbit celebrates expansion into second downtown landmark building
University of Southern Mississippi third baseman Danny Lynch became Saturday the 1st Golden...
USM’s Lynch swats 2 grand slams Saturday in same game

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt limit talks after ‘productive’ call
Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure works out with an exercise jockey ahead of the 148th...
National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness, hours after other Baffert horse euthanized
This photo provided by Axiom Space in 2023 shows astronauts, from left, Ali al-Qarni, Rayyanah...
SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces