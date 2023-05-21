Win Stuff
Pocket Museum partners with USM to bring StoryWalk to alleyway

By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum partnered with The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Library Sciences to bring StoryWalk to the alleyway downtown Saturday.

StoryWalk is a book laid out in a trail to encourage kids to read and be active.

StoryWalk has taken place worldwide.

Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission Rick Taylor said he thought it was great to bring an educational event to the museum through its partnership with USM.

“There’s a lot of fun and games that we have down here, a lot of whimsy,” Taylor said. “This is a moment to have something a little more serious, but entertaining.”

Taylor said reading is so critical in early childhood education.

“We’re kind of glad along with all the fun and games we have down here to do something that also contributes to the growth of our community and the growth of our young people,” he said.

This is the third year that USM has brought the StoryWalk to Hattiesburg.

