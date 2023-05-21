Next week will start off rainy, but sunshine is on the way

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the 60′s. Pop-up showers are possible as we go throughout the evening. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 80′s across the Pine Belt. The skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. No rain is expected as we go through the day tomorrow. Get outside and enjoy it if you can!

Monday we will see temperatures in the mid-80′s across the area. Skies will mostly be cloudy and there is a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms are possible as we go throughout the afternoon.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 50% chance for showers in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a 20% chance for rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the low 60′s across the Pine Belt.

