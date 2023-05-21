Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Next week will start off rainy, but sunshine is on the way

By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the 60′s. Pop-up showers are possible as we go throughout the evening. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 80′s across the Pine Belt. The skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. No rain is expected as we go through the day tomorrow. Get outside and enjoy it if you can!

Monday we will see temperatures in the mid-80′s across the area. Skies will mostly be cloudy and there is a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms are possible as we go throughout the afternoon.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 50% chance for showers in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a 20% chance for rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the low 60′s across the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say
Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Suspects arrested after shooting injures 2 in Hattiesburg; 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Multiple agencies searching Pearl River after swimmer goes missing
Lonnie L. Nobles, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Violent habitual offender convicted by jury, sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Latest News

USM partners with Sea-Trec to develop methods of better-predicting hurricane intensification
USM forms partnership to help better forecast hurricanes
USM, Sea-Trec partnering on hurricane forecasting
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 5/19
Hit-or-Miss storms possible for your Saturday afternoon
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 5/19
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 5/19