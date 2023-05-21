Landrum’s Homestead and Village hosts 1st ‘History Alive’ event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Landrum’s Homestead and Village in Laurel hosted its first “History Alive” event Saturday.

The day focused on old-fashioned demonstrations, including broom making, biscuit making, blacksmithing, wood carving, quilting and more.

Southern String Dulcimers played at the event and cloggers also danced.

Co-owner of Landrum’s Homestead and Village Susan Landrum said this event gives kids an immersive experience of how things are made.

“It helps all ages, especially the younger generations that didn’t grow up with this,” Landrum said, “having to make your broom, make your lye soap, grind your corn, grow your vegetables.

Landrum said the Homestead is doing more hands-on demonstrations

“Most people are more visual and they’re loving it,” Landrum said.

During the summer, Landrum’s Homestead and Village is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The village’s next big event will be its annual Fall Festival Oct. 14.

