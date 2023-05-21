Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Landrum’s Homestead and Village hosts 1st ‘History Alive’ event

Landrum's hosted its 1st 'History Alive' of the season Saturday
Landrum's hosted its 1st 'History Alive' of the season Saturday(WDAM)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Landrum’s Homestead and Village in Laurel hosted its first “History Alive” event Saturday.

The day focused on old-fashioned demonstrations, including broom making, biscuit making, blacksmithing, wood carving, quilting and more.

Southern String Dulcimers played at the event and cloggers also danced.

Co-owner of Landrum’s Homestead and Village Susan Landrum said this event gives kids an immersive experience of how things are made.

“It helps all ages, especially the younger generations that didn’t grow up with this,” Landrum said, “having to make your broom, make your lye soap, grind your corn, grow your vegetables.

Landrum said the Homestead is doing more hands-on demonstrations

“Most people are more visual and they’re loving it,” Landrum said.

During the summer, Landrum’s Homestead and Village is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The village’s next big event will be its annual Fall Festival Oct. 14.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say
Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Suspects arrested after shooting injures 2 in Hattiesburg; 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Multiple agencies searching Pearl River after swimmer goes missing
Lonnie L. Nobles, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Violent habitual offender convicted by jury, sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Latest News

A funeral procession for firefighter Philip Allan pauses momentarily at the Magee Fire...
Funeral services held for Magee firefighter killed while responding to accident
The College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University hosted its 10th commencement...
87 graduate from 10th med school commencement at WCU
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 62 hosted VetFest in Town Square Park in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg’s Disabled American Veteran’s Chapter 62 hosts VetFest 2023
Pocket Museum receives honor award from American Planning Association
Pocket Museum partners with USM to bring StoryWalk to alleyway