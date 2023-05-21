Win Stuff
Geyser Falls reopens for 2023 season

Cool off this summer at Geyser Falls Water Park!
By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of families gathered for the opening weekend of Geyser Falls in Choctaw.

If you are looking for something to do throughout this already warm summer break, then hopping on a huge water slide or taking a dip in the lazy river might sound like the perfect idea.

Geyser Falls offers everything that you need for that day of fun and relaxation you need to make the summer day perfect.

“It is our opening weekend. We are open this Saturday and Sunday only. We open up next Saturday for daily operation all the way till the end of July. (There’s a) large crowd Memorial Day weekend. Usually any time there is a holiday, our crowd will get up to 4,000 guests sometimes, which is a little crowded. But we have fun with that also,” said Operations Manager Trent Butler.

Season passes for Geyser Falls are $115. You can use that pass for any regular operating day throughout the 2023 season.

