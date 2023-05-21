Funeral services held for Magee firefighter killed while responding to accident

MAGEE, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services were held Saturday for Philip Allan, the Magee volunteer firefighter who was hit and killed by a car while responding to a traffic accident on U.S. 49 in Covington County Wednesday afternoon.

First responders from across the Pine Belt were part of a funeral procession (Saturday) morning, that made its way from Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Magee to the service, which was held at noon at Magee’s Corinth Baptist Church.

Along the way, the procession passed in front of the Magee Fire Department, where Allan had been a volunteer for nearly 25 years.

He also volunteered for fire departments in Mount Olive and Seminary.

Burial took place at the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.

Allan was 49 years old.

