‘Be Well’ event held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center held Saturday its inaugural “Be Well Day.”

The day is devoted to reducing stress and promoting wellness in families as well as individuals.

Community partners displayed resources for parents to turn to in times of stress.

Kids were able to explore police vehicles, fire trucks and even a medical helicopter.

“Coming out of COVID, and families have been through upheavals, we thought, ‘Let’s have a day when we bring families together, we give talks about wellness and different aspects of wellness and we have some fun time for the kids,’” said Dr. Patricia Tibbs, SCRMC pediatrician.

