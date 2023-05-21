Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

87 graduate from 10th med school commencement at WCU

The College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University hosted its 10th commencement...
The College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University hosted its 10th commencement Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of students from William Carey University are the nation’s newest physicians this weekend.

“It was really fun to see everyone again and see all my professors who helped make it happen and helped through all the low times and the high times,” said Danielle Ginsburg, a graduate from Reno, Nev.

Eighty-seven students graduated Saturday morning from the WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“It’s jubilation, it’s relief, it’s the culmination of four years all coming together in one fantastic moment,” said Dr. Matthew Snell, a graduate from Petal.

The featured speaker for commencement was Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

Saturday marked the university’s 10th medical school graduation ceremony.

“I feel like William Carey was very supportive as a school and I just learned a lot, honestly, and I made some really good friends and it’s just really nice to see everyone graduate,” said Dr. Aashna Chaudhry, a graduate from Dallas, Texas.

Most of the graduates now will move on to do their residencies in Mississippi or around the nation.

“When you pursue a path of medicine, you’re always learning. so, I feel like I’ll be learning until I retire, said Chadwick Hickman, a graduate from Columbus, Miss.

The College of Osteopathic Medicine held its first classes in 2010.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say
Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Suspects arrested after shooting injures 2 in Hattiesburg; 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Multiple agencies searching Pearl River after swimmer goes missing
Lonnie L. Nobles, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Violent habitual offender convicted by jury, sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Latest News

Chipotle in D’Iberville is now open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lines wrap around new Chipotle location in D’Iberville
LeAnn Wade and Nicole Garner, owners of Sole Sisters, LLC, in Seminary, will receive the SBA...
Seminary’s ‘Sole Sisters’ to receive SBA Woman Small Business of the Year award Thursday
Fallen Heroes
The third annual Farm to Fork Ride or Run raised more than $85,000 for Extra Table.
3rd ‘Farm to Fork Ride or Run’ raises $85K for Extra Table