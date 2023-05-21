87 graduate from 10th med school commencement at WCU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of students from William Carey University are the nation’s newest physicians this weekend.

“It was really fun to see everyone again and see all my professors who helped make it happen and helped through all the low times and the high times,” said Danielle Ginsburg, a graduate from Reno, Nev.

Eighty-seven students graduated Saturday morning from the WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“It’s jubilation, it’s relief, it’s the culmination of four years all coming together in one fantastic moment,” said Dr. Matthew Snell, a graduate from Petal.

The featured speaker for commencement was Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

Saturday marked the university’s 10th medical school graduation ceremony.

“I feel like William Carey was very supportive as a school and I just learned a lot, honestly, and I made some really good friends and it’s just really nice to see everyone graduate,” said Dr. Aashna Chaudhry, a graduate from Dallas, Texas.

Most of the graduates now will move on to do their residencies in Mississippi or around the nation.

“When you pursue a path of medicine, you’re always learning. so, I feel like I’ll be learning until I retire, said Chadwick Hickman, a graduate from Columbus, Miss.

The College of Osteopathic Medicine held its first classes in 2010.

