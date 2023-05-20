Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Relief efforts still underway nearly 2 months after north Mississippi tornadoes

Mississippi Delta cities ravaged by March tornadoes still in need of helping hands
Mississippi Delta cities ravaged by March tornadoes still in need of helping hands(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rolling Fork. Silver City. Amory.

All three are cities in Mississippi that were torn apart on March 24 when terrible tornadoes came a-ravaging.

Since then, the clean-up and volunteer efforts have been exceptional, with people coming from all directions to help out in any way they can.

It’s been nearly two months since the tornadoes ripped through north Mississippi.

The cleanup process is going well, but there is a lot more to be done.

“We’ve seen a lot of debris removal happen already and it’s still a priority,” said Allie Jasper, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. “It still needs to be done. Volunteers still are needed for that debris removal because it’s on private property and some of those private properties and some of those private property owners just need help getting it cleaned up.”

Debris removal is one of the first steps in any relief effort, and in the communities affected, great progress has been made.

“(About) 1.15 million cubic yards of debris have been removed from those areas across the state that were impacted by this storm,” Jasper said. “That is a tremendous amount of debris that has been already picked up.

“But, there is a lot more to go and it’s still a priority.”

Though many donations have come in steadily over the last few weeks, the need remains acute.

“The areas that were impacted by this storm still need donations,” Jasper said. “There are donation centers that are open in Sharkey, Humphreys and Carroll counties, and they need things like cleaning supplies and nonperishable foods at this point.”

Mobile home donations by Samaritans Purse were made in Amory Friday.

These homes were made specifically to endure wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour. The average mobile home only can withstand winds of 70 miles an hour.

For disaster relief information or where to donate, click here

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie L. Nobles, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Violent habitual offender convicted by jury, sentenced to life without possibility of parole
Longtime volunteer firefighter killed while responding to an accident
Volunteer firefighter killed after being struck responding to wreck in Covington Co.
Johnny Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Suspects arrested after shooting injures 2 in Hattiesburg; 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say

Latest News

2 arrested in recent Hattiesburg shooting
Jones County law enforcement was given a big "thank you" by the Ellisville State School.
Ellisville State School gives thanks to its protectors
The Jones County School District passed a clear-bag policy for the 2023-24 school year.
Jones County Schools pass clear bag policy for upcoming school year
Laurel preparing to pave 22 roads by the fall
Laurel preparing to pave 22 roads by the fall