Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lucky Rabbit celebrates expansion into second downtown landmark building

Lucky Rabbit making the jump to new digs
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A downtown Hattiesburg business that’s become a regional tourist attraction has just gotten a lot bigger.

The Lucky Rabbit, which is a large variety store, has expanded from its original location in the old Hawkins Hardware Company building to the historic Hattiesburg Grocery Building next door.

“We have both buildings open, the hardware building and the grocery building, both full of wonderful old junk, local artists,” said Abby Thaxton, owner of The Lucky Rabbit.

The new retail space more than doubles the size of the business.

“You can’t own the building,” Thaxton said. “The building has its own story and history. We’re just the keepers of it at this time and with a new roof and restored flooring, we really hope that this building will stay in good shape for a 100-plus more years.”

It opens to the public Saturday, but Friday, a special friends and family preview took place.

“Having these two big buildings secure and stabilized and not deteriorating is huge. and the other thing that it is really drawing a lot of attention to people looking for buildings downtown,” said Andrea Saffle, Downtown Hattiesburg Association executive director.

The Lucky Rabbit is also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie L. Nobles, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Violent habitual offender convicted by jury, sentenced to life without possibility of parole
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say
Longtime volunteer firefighter killed while responding to an accident
Volunteer firefighter killed after being struck responding to wreck in Covington Co.
Johnny Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Suspects arrested after shooting injures 2 in Hattiesburg; 1 suspect charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Oakley was reunited with his owner, Ryan Anthony, Friday morning at Sawmill Animal Hospital.
OK, Oakley: Veteran reunites with lost bulldog 3 years later in Jones Co.
-
Lamar County board awards contract to begin tennis complex construction
All three high schools in Covington County are hosting graduation ceremonies this week.
106 to graduate from Covington County Schools this weekend