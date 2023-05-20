Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asking for public’s help in locating a stolen Corvette

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating a stolen Corvette Stingray.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

JCSD said the red ‘Vette was stolen overnight from a residence in the Highlands Subdivision off of U.S. 11 south near Ellisville.

The vehicle displayed a Mississippi NASCAR #3 tag P413.

Anyone with information on this stolen Corvette is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

