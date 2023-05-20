Win Stuff
Hit-or-Miss storms possible for your Saturday afternoon

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 5/19
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will be partly cloudy this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out around 90° with hit-or-miss thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday will be warm as highs top out into the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A pop-up shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Hot and humid for your Friday