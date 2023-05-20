Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Ellisville State School gives thanks to its protectors

Jones County law enforcement was given a big "thank you" by the Ellisville State School.
Jones County law enforcement was given a big "thank you" by the Ellisville State School.(Ellisville State School)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Ellisville State School Public Relations

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement personnel in Jones County got a big “Thank You” from the Ellisville State School Friday afternoon.

The school hosted a Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon to honor local law enforcement officers, including Ellisville State School Campus Law Enforcement staff “for the vital role they play in providing services to the persons they serve and in the community.”

The Laurel Police Department was well-represented Friday at a "thank you" luncheon at the...
The Laurel Police Department was well-represented Friday at a "thank you" luncheon at the Ellisville State School, with Chief Investigator Michael Reaves (left) and Chief Tommy Cox (right) in attendance.(Ellisville State School)

Col. Steven Maxwell, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics director, was the guest speaker at the luncheon.

Officers were given gifts and sweets from ESS, while enjoying a meal prepared by the ESS Food Service Department

“ESS is thankful that they have chosen this job to protect others and for their courage and compassion.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie L. Nobles, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Violent habitual offender convicted by jury, sentenced to life without possibility of parole
Longtime volunteer firefighter killed while responding to an accident
Volunteer firefighter killed after being struck responding to wreck in Covington Co.
Johnny Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Suspects arrested after shooting injures 2 in Hattiesburg; 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say

Latest News

2 arrested in recent Hattiesburg shooting
Mississippi Delta cities ravaged by March tornadoes still in need of helping hands
Relief efforts still underway nearly 2 months after north Mississippi tornadoes
The Jones County School District passed a clear-bag policy for the 2023-24 school year.
Jones County Schools pass clear bag policy for upcoming school year
Laurel preparing to pave 22 roads by the fall
Laurel preparing to pave 22 roads by the fall