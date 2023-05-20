Ellisville State School gives thanks to its protectors

From Ellisville State School Public Relations

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement personnel in Jones County got a big “Thank You” from the Ellisville State School Friday afternoon.

The school hosted a Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon to honor local law enforcement officers, including Ellisville State School Campus Law Enforcement staff “for the vital role they play in providing services to the persons they serve and in the community.”

The Laurel Police Department was well-represented Friday at a "thank you" luncheon at the Ellisville State School, with Chief Investigator Michael Reaves (left) and Chief Tommy Cox (right) in attendance. (Ellisville State School)

Col. Steven Maxwell, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics director, was the guest speaker at the luncheon.

Officers were given gifts and sweets from ESS, while enjoying a meal prepared by the ESS Food Service Department

“ESS is thankful that they have chosen this job to protect others and for their courage and compassion.”

