United States gains 20 new citizens Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The journey wasn’t easy nor something to be taken for granted.

But, Thursday morning, in a federal courtroom in downtown Hattiesburg, 20 former immigrants were sworn in as citizens of the United States of America.

“This is the final day, when I became an American citizen,” Bryan Jang said. “I know this is so happy, but I have lots of responsibility.

“But you know, I promise. I became a really nice American and I’ll do the best for my country today. That is the United States of America.”

And that is something that, perhaps, sometimes is forgotten by those who are automatically granted the rights that others have strained for and actively sought.

“Many of us are just born here,” said Judge Michael T. Parker, United States District Court magistrate for the Southern District of Mississippi. “We don’t take the gravity and responsibility of it as seriously, perhaps.

“They do, and it’s really exciting to see.”

After taking the oath of allegiance, the newly appointed discussed the ruling of their applications and were presented with certificates showing their new citizenship.

“People were sworn in as new citizens (Thursday) through that process and it’s very emotional,” Parker said. “It an uplifting kind of procedure.

“It’s the only thing in court where everyone leaves happy.”

The naturalization process takes two years on average, so this day was special to not only to the new citizens but also to their family and friends.

Jang, a Vietnamese immigrant, wasn’t the only member of his family to become a citizen Thursday.

His daughter, Hannah Hien Nguyen, also was sworn in.

Nguyen, who first came to the United States eight years ago as a student, said she was happy the day finally had come.

“I am excited, nervous, I guess,” Ngyuen said. “I don’t know why, but this is a really big step for me.”

On average, 800,000 people with a green card apply for citizenship through the naturalization process every year.

Only about 20 percent will be approved.

Like Ngyuen and her father.

“I feel relief at the same time, because I got what I was waiting for,” Ngyuen said.

