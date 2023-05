PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Purvis Tornadoes punched back on Thursday night, evening their Class 4A South State series with Sumrall at 1-1.

Purvis shut out the Bobcats 8-0 to force a winner-take-all game 3 on Monday in Sumrall.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.