Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say

MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license plate that reads BS62WB, traveling in an unknown direction.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WDAM) - A Florida man who was last seen in Laurel was found dead in Alabama a week after being reported missing.

According to the Conecuh County, Ala. Coroner’s Office (CCCO), 50-year-old Francisco Oxiries Carballo Morales of Dade County, Fla., was found in a creek Thursday.

A single-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 near the 89-mile marker on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and authorities in Alabama believe Morales was involved in the crash.

The coroner’s office said the vehicle was not found until May 17, but after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency traced his phone, Morales was found in the creek near the crash site.

Morales will be taken to the Department of Forensics in Mobile for an autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department Public Information Department)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported Morales missing on Tuesday, May 16, after his family found out his last transaction was made at a Shell Service Station in Laurel around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9.

Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

CCCO said no cause of death is available at this time, and the crash investigation is ongoing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie L. Nobles, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Violent habitual offender convicted by jury, sentenced to life without possibility of parole
Longtime volunteer firefighter killed while responding to an accident
Volunteer firefighter killed after being struck responding to wreck in Covington Co.
Johnny Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
William Carey baseball
William Carey baseball headed to the NAIA World Series

Latest News

Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater
A Jackson man pleaded guilty in federal court to selling "pounds" of methamphetamine
Jackson man pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent
Oakley was reunited with his owner, Ryan Anthony, Friday morning at Sawmill Animal Hospital.
OK, Oakley: Veteran reunites with lost bulldog 3 years later in Jones Co.
With 60 artists taking the stage this weekend, there's something for everyone
Thousands head to Gulf Shores for 2023 Hangout Music Festival