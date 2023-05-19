Laurel preparing to pave 22 roads by the fall

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City Beautiful is working to keep the city beautiful.

The Laurel City Council recently voted to pave 22 roads.

Expected cost: $550,000.

The plan also calls for the repair of water and sewer lines.

”We’re going to do the water and sewer where it’s needed and we’re going to mill the street,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “We’re going to overlay it with asphalt and so we’ll have 22 streets that will be newly done and everything taken care of.

“Hopefully, they’ll last for another 20 years after that.”

Magee said the plan is to have all 22 roads completed by this fall.

