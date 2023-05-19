Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lamar County board awards contract to begin tennis complex construction

Lamar County gives green light for construction on new tennis complex
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County is one step closer to having its very own tennis complex.

Thursday, the Lamar County board of Supervisors awarded a contract for a company to begin construction.

Sporting Contractors Unlimited received a unanimous vote from the board, but Supervisor Mitch Brent said their work is not quite done.

“This is about a $3 million dollar project when you talk about the courts and the clubhouse,” said Brent. “We’ve got about two-thirds of that. We want to thank our board for getting behind this and pushing and pushing and pushing. It’s been a long time coming.”

Officials said they expect construction on the facility to begin in the near future.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie L. Nobles, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Violent habitual offender convicted by jury, sentenced to life without possibility of parole
Longtime volunteer firefighter killed while responding to an accident
Volunteer firefighter killed after being struck responding to wreck in Covington Co.
Johnny Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
William Carey baseball
William Carey baseball headed to the NAIA World Series

Latest News

Purvis baseball
Purvis evens South State series with Sumrall
Purvis baseball
Purvis evens South State series with Sumrall
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Southern Miss shuts out Louisiana in 4-0 win
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Southern Miss shuts out Louisiana in 4-0 win