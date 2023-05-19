Lamar County board awards contract to begin tennis complex construction

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County is one step closer to having its very own tennis complex.

Thursday, the Lamar County board of Supervisors awarded a contract for a company to begin construction.

Sporting Contractors Unlimited received a unanimous vote from the board, but Supervisor Mitch Brent said their work is not quite done.

“This is about a $3 million dollar project when you talk about the courts and the clubhouse,” said Brent. “We’ve got about two-thirds of that. We want to thank our board for getting behind this and pushing and pushing and pushing. It’s been a long time coming.”

Officials said they expect construction on the facility to begin in the near future.

