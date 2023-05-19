Win Stuff
First responders, Covington schools mourn loss of Magee firefighter Philip Allan

Firefighter being mourned throughout first responder community
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders in the Pine Belt continue to mourn the loss of volunteer firefighter Philip Allan of Magee.

The Magee volunteer firefighter, who also volunteered with fire departments in Mount Olive and Seminary, was killed Wednesday when he was hit by a car as he was responding to an accident on Highway 49.

“You’re not used to losing a brother, especially in the line of duty,” said Jimmy Gooch, Seminary Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief. “It’s tough either way, line of duty or not, especially one like Philip, (who) was so close to you and does so much for everybody in the community.”

Allan worked as a technician for the Covington County Schools technology department.

“(Allan) originally entered as a contract person and worked kind of quasi-maintenance and technology, but he really became a student of it and learned everything he could about it, so he could be a help to teachers,” said Babette Duty, Covington County School District superintendent.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Allan.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Magee.

The funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Corinth Baptist Church in Magee.

