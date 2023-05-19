HPD arrests 2 suspects; 1 charged with attempted murder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg men are in jail, one accused of attempted murder and the other charged with hindering prosecution.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 18-year-old Timaja Virgil was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and criminal street gang activity while 20-year-old Erik Yarborough was charged with hindering prosecution and criminal street gang activity.

L to R: Timaja Virgil and Erik Yarborough (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

HPD said both men were arrested on Thursday. The arrests and charges are in relation to an incident that took place on Saturday, May 13, around the intersection of North 26th Avenue and 7th Street at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 12 NET Narcotics and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the arrest.

