106 to graduate from Covington County Schools this weekend

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re in the midst of graduation season and for students in Covington County, this is their weekend to shine.

Thursday night, the Class of 2023 at Mount Olive High School had its graduation ceremony.

It took place at the school’s multi-purpose center.

Friday night, seniors at Collins High School will graduate at 6 p.m. at the Jones College Gymnasium and on Saturday, Seminary High’s Class of ‘23 will get their diplomas at 10 a.m., also at Jones College.

All told, 106 students across Covington County are graduating this weekend.

“We are so excited,” said Susan Deen, assistant superintendent and director of curriculum for the Covington County School District. “When they start kindergarten, our goal is to help them reach this day.

“We’re so excited and I know parents are very excited as well, because they’ve had to have a lot of hard work to get the kids to this.”

