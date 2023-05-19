Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

106 to graduate from Covington County Schools this weekend

Covington County schools to hold graduation ceremonies
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re in the midst of graduation season and for students in Covington County, this is their weekend to shine.

Thursday night, the Class of 2023 at Mount Olive High School had its graduation ceremony.

It took place at the school’s multi-purpose center.

Friday night, seniors at Collins High School will graduate at 6 p.m. at the Jones College Gymnasium and on Saturday, Seminary High’s Class of ‘23 will get their diplomas at 10 a.m., also at Jones College.

All told, 106 students across Covington County are graduating this weekend.

“We are so excited,” said Susan Deen, assistant superintendent and director of curriculum for the Covington County School District. “When they start kindergarten, our goal is to help them reach this day.

“We’re so excited and I know parents are very excited as well, because they’ve had to have a lot of hard work to get the kids to this.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime volunteer firefighter killed while responding to an accident
Volunteer firefighter killed after being struck responding to wreck in Covington Co.
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

The Magee Fire Department has displayed Philip Allan's turnout gear at a decade-old firefighter...
First responders, Covington schools mourn loss of Magee firefighter Philip Allan
The World Ballet Series brings Nutcracker back to Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater this...
World Ballet Series to bring Nutcracker back to Hattiesburg Saenger Theater
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview: Events happening in the Pine Belt
LeAnn Wade and Nicole Garner, owners of Sole Sisters, LLC, in Seminary, will receive the SBA...
Seminary’s ‘Sole Sisters’ to receive SBA Woman Small Business of the Year award Thursday