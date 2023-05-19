Win Stuff
05/19 Ryan's "Foggy" Friday Morning Forecast

Finally going to be drier this afternoon as showers slack, but it’s quite foggy to start.
05/19 Ryan’s “Foggy” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday turned out pretty well as the afternoon thunderstorms weakened quite a bit, and I expect we’ll see even fewer later today. I can’t say there won’t be any...I wish I could...but there’s just enough potential instability for a stray shower or two. Even if we see a third, that’s still an improvement over the last few days which have seen several inches of rain and a handful of severe storms. Today’s activity will struggle to become anything more than a moderate-to-heavy shower, but don’t rule out thunder completely despite no official threat of severe weather. Expect Saturday to be similar, just a little hotter and with slightly higher chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Sunday will remain on the cloudy side, but shower chances fall to essentially zero for all but Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

For today, expect a hot and humid high near 88 (heat index: ~mid 90s) with just a few afternoon showers. They’ll begin shortly afternoon to the south, and will slowly drift northeasterly. Mornings remain mild in the mid to upper 60s all week long.

