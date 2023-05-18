Win Stuff
World Ballet Series to bring Nutcracker back to Hattiesburg Saenger Theater

The World Ballet Series brings Nutcracker back to Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater this December
The World Ballet Series brings Nutcracker back to Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater this December(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s not too early to start making plans for the holiday season.

The World Ballet Series is bringing the Nutcracker back to Hattiesburg this year. There will be two performances, both at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec.13, and Thursday, Dec. 14.

Ticket prices vary for children aged 12 and under and adults, and group pricing is available for ten or more people. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased through the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater website, HERE.

The Nutcracker showcases a diverse cast of 50 professional ballet dancers. It features the music of Tchaikovsky along with more than 150 hand-crafted costumes, lavish hand-painted sets and the choreography of Lev Ivanov.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission said you can save the date and secure your tickets in advance to ensure you’re part of the magic.

